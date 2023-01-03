AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'Unique' Ronaldo says he wants to break records in Saudi stint

AFP Published January 3, 2023
Follow us

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The Portuguese forward, 37, has signed a huge deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211m) after glittering spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

"I'm a unique player. It's good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here," Ronaldo told media at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium.

"I'm coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country," he added.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr move underlines Portugal star’s decline

Ronaldo said he turned down a swathe of offers from Europe and elsewhere to join the deep-pocketed Saudis.

"In Europe my work is done," he said, adding: "I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal.

"Many clubs tried to sign me but I gave my word to this club, for the opportunity to have not only football but (to be) part of this amazing country. And for me it was a challenge."

Cristiano Ronaldo Football Saudi Arabia Al Nassr

Comments

1000 characters

'Unique' Ronaldo says he wants to break records in Saudi stint

Cabinet meeting: government announces measures to save energy

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Security forces arrest suspected suicide bomber from Islamabad

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Maryam Nawaz promoted as PML-N's senior vice-president

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Read more stories