AGL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
ANL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
AVN 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.63%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.76%)
EPCL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.69%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.77%)
MLCF 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.06%)
OGDC 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
TREET 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 110.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Turkey

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 05:02pm
Follow us

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz on Tuesday signed a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas, giving it access to neighbouring Turkey’s gas network and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to help bring in supplies.

Bulgaria was almost fully dependent on Russian gas, but is seeking alternatives after Moscow cut off deliveries in April over Sofia’s refusal to pay in roubles.

Under the new 13-year agreement, Bulgargaz would be able to use Turkey’s LNG terminals for cargo shipments, which would be transported via Botas’s gas network to Bulgaria.

“With this agreement we are securing the opportunity to buy gas from all global producers and offload it in Turkey, which best suits Bulgaria logistically,” Bulgaria’s interim Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

His Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez said the agreement would allow Bulgaria to transport about 1.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas a year and would help increase security of supplies in southeastern Europe.

Hristov has said Bulgaria wants to book capacity of about 1 bcm of gas per year at Turkish LNG terminals and seal import deals with European and U.S LNG producers.

Bulgaria expects fiscal deficit of 1% of GDP for 2022

Bookings for 2023 will be less, because Bulgargaz has already won tenders for slots at Greek LNG terminal Revithoussa for several months.

Bulgaria currently covers about a third of its annual gas needs by importing 1 bcm of Azeri gas, and contracts traders to supply it with the rest through Greece.

Energy expert and former Bulgarian ambassador to Moscow Ilian Vassilev said booking the new capacity would provide alternatives to the busy Revithoussa terminal, but warned Bulgaria could end up importing masked Russian gas if it also opted to buy gas from Botas.

Turkey imports Russian gas and Moscow has proposed setting up a hub for Russian gas in Turkey, which in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources.

Hristov has said Bulgaria cannot control what gas will enter Bulgaria, but that Sofia would make sure it signs deals for LNG deliveries that are not from Russia.

LNG Turkey Bulgaria gas deal

Comments

1000 characters

Bulgaria signs long-term gas deal with Turkey

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Senator Azam Swati released from jail

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

Pakistan to witness economic contraction in FY23: Ismail Iqbal Securities

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Haq anchors Pakistan after New Zealand pile on 449 in second Test

Read more stories