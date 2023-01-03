Seven die in dumper-van collision

PESHAWAR: Seven people including women and children were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a dumper and a van on the Indus Highway in Darra Adamkhel town, district Kohat, on Monday.

Rescue 1122 medical team rushed to the accident site after being ordered by District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor.

They responded briskly and provided first aid treatment to the injured.

The personnel of the Kohat’s Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

