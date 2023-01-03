Future Fest 2023 to start on 6th

LAHORE: To host leading Saudi companies and investors in the provincial capital, Pakistan’s tech conference and expo, Future Fest 2023, will take place at Expo Centre Lahore from January 6 to 8.

This year the conference was hosting a historic delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists who will meet Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment, said a spokesperson of Future Fest on Monday.

The delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists includes Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, AZM, Elm, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures, Merak Capital, Misk Foundation, Tracking.me, Diggipacks, Khwarizmi Ventures, Derayah Financial, ILSA Interactive, Takadao and senior representatives from Digital Enablement Partner, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Invest Saudi.

Future Fest 2023 is a three-day event which will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries to foster discussion on the future of life itself. Entrepreneurs, decision makers, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators will discuss the most important aspects of current times and how technology can play a positive role. This year the event will host 50,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 international speakers from 30 plus countries.

Commenting on the expo, Future Fest/Ejad Labs CEO Arzish Azam said that the Saudi tech ecosystem was growing very fast.

“In Pakistan we have the talent and startups that can support this growth. At Future Fest, we are proud to be the catalyst for this partnership and to provide a platform for greater collaboration and growth and indeed a new dimension to what was an already historic relationship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The Punjab government collaborated with Future Fest for providing a secure venue for the three day event. The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) became the official partner for Future Fest 2023.

