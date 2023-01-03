AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Future Fest 2023 to start on 6th

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: To host leading Saudi companies and investors in the provincial capital, Pakistan’s tech conference and expo, Future Fest 2023, will take place at Expo Centre Lahore from January 6 to 8.

This year the conference was hosting a historic delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists who will meet Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment, said a spokesperson of Future Fest on Monday.

The delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists includes Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, AZM, Elm, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures, Merak Capital, Misk Foundation, Tracking.me, Diggipacks, Khwarizmi Ventures, Derayah Financial, ILSA Interactive, Takadao and senior representatives from Digital Enablement Partner, Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and Invest Saudi.

Future Fest 2023 is a three-day event which will bring together leaders from more than 50 industries to foster discussion on the future of life itself. Entrepreneurs, decision makers, policymakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators will discuss the most important aspects of current times and how technology can play a positive role. This year the event will host 50,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 international speakers from 30 plus countries.

Commenting on the expo, Future Fest/Ejad Labs CEO Arzish Azam said that the Saudi tech ecosystem was growing very fast.

“In Pakistan we have the talent and startups that can support this growth. At Future Fest, we are proud to be the catalyst for this partnership and to provide a platform for greater collaboration and growth and indeed a new dimension to what was an already historic relationship between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The Punjab government collaborated with Future Fest for providing a secure venue for the three day event. The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) became the official partner for Future Fest 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Expo DCO Arzish Azam Future Fest 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Future Fest 2023 to start on 6th

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories