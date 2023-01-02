AGL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.6%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
EFERT 76.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.6%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
OGDC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TREET 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 108.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WAVES 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.86%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 72.3 (1.82%)
BR30 14,300 Increased By 325.8 (2.33%)
KSE100 40,947 Increased By 527 (1.3%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 252 (1.7%)
Venezuela leader says willing to work at normalizing US ties

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2023 12:22pm
CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he is willing to work towards normalizing relations with the United States, despite the continued sanctions crippling his country.

Maduro’s remarks come days after the South American country’s opposition voted to dissolve an “interim government” led by Juan Guaido, who had been recognized by many countries – including the United States – as Venezuela’s legitimate leader following disputed 2018 elections.

“Venezuela is ready, totally ready, to take steps towards a process of normalization of diplomatic, consular and political relations with the current administration of the United States and with administrations to come,” Maduro said in an interview broadcast on Venezuelan state television.

Maduro broke off relations with Washington in 2019, when the administration of then-president Donald Trump recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s “interim president.”

In an attempt to force Maduro out of office, the United States launched a battery of sanctions against Venezuela, including an oil embargo. Although the administration of current US President Joe Biden maintains a policy of not formally recognizing the Maduro government, last year it sent delegates to Caracas to meet with him and negotiate prisoner exchanges, among other topics.

“We are prepared for dialogue at the highest level, for relations of respect, and I wish a beam of light would come to the United States of America, they would turn the page and leave their extremist policy aside and come to more pragmatic policies with respect to Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Chevron sending two oil tankers to Venezuela under US approval

Three of the four major parties in Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly voted on Friday to end the interim government led by Guaido.

The body, elected in 2015, is now largely symbolic as it was replaced by a legislature loyal to Maduro, though it still retains control over some of Venezuela’s assets abroad.

After negotiations restarted in Mexico between the opposition and the Maduro government in late November, Washington responded by granting a six-month license to US energy giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

