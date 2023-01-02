Chevron sending two oil tankers to Venezuela under US approval

HOUSTON: US oil company Chevron Corp is sending two oil tankers to Venezuela, one of which will load the first cargo of crude destined for the United States in nearly four years, according to a person familiar with the matter and shipping data.

On Friday, a Chevron-chartered vessel approached the South American country’s waters to pick up a cargo of Venezuelan crude. A second tanker carrying a cargo of diluents to a Chevron oil joint venture is due to arrive in the country early next month, the person said. The US last month issued a 6-month license to Chevron authorizing it to take an expanded role at four Venezuelan oil joint ventures that produce, process and export oil, and to bring their oil to the United States.

A Chevron spokesman declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing commercial matters.

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The US license will reopen oil flows that were shut by US sanctions nearly four years ago. The license was one of Washington’s first steps to ease sanctions on the country as an incentive for Venezuela to work with opposition leaders on a presidential election in late 2023.

Washington officials have said further easing of Venezuelan oil sanctions could come with a reinstatement of excluded political candidates and election observers.