Punjab govt seals restaurant for tax default

LAHORE: The Punjab government has become active against the defaulters of sales tax on services throughout the province, said sources.

The Punjab Revenue Authority has taken action against the defaulters in Lahore city and other districts of the province. Under the disciplinary proceedings, a leading restaurant was sealed on Saturday in Phase-VII of Rawalpindi city.

Commissioner Tahir Javed led the team for legal action against the restaurant after issuing multiple notices to the management.

Meanwhile, Chairman PRA made it clear that the defaulters would not be spared in the province and everyone would have to face such action without discrimination.

It may be noted the Punjab government collected Rs15.6 billion during the month of November 2022 against the target of Rs14.9 billion. The Authority collected Rs12.4 billion during the corresponding period.

