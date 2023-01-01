Alkhidmat organises medical camp in jail

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has recently conducted a free medical camp to check and treat skin diseases in prisoners in Malir jail, officials said on Saturday.

Over 4,000 prisoners were examined during the camp, which Alkhidmat’s Medical Services Primary department had organized. A panel of six specialist doctors, which was aided by a large number of paramedical staff, carried out the medical check-ups.

Naveed Ali Baig, CEO Alkhidmat Karachi said that the purpose of the camp is to detect and diagnose skin diseases among the prisoners.

Besides, he said, the medical examination camps also aimed to create awareness about the disease in a bid to help prevent prisoners from health problems.

Superintendent Malir Jail Arshad Ali Shah, Deputy Superintendent Kamran Sheikh Ali Asghar, Senior Manager Alkhidmat Karachi Manzar Alam, Dr Humayun Farakh and other officials were present on the occasion.

