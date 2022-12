KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday [January 2, 2023], which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.

According to a notification issued by the SBP here on Friday, all banks / DFIs / MFBs would observe ‘Bank Holiday’ on Monday and remain closed for public dealing.

However, it added, employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs would attend the office as usual.

