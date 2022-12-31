First semi-final of Pakistan Cup today

LAHORE: Central Punjab, who has topped the points table with 14 points, will take on fourth-placed Southern Punjab in the first semi-final of the Pakistan Cup on today.

Defending champions Balochistan, who ended up with 12 points from 10 matches and on the second spot will take on third-positioned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second semi-final on 1st January (Sunday).

The final of the tournament will be played on 2nd January (Monday). Both semi-finals and the final will be played at the State Bank Stadium, PCB spokesman, said.

Earlier, Balochistan and Southern Punjab eased through to comprehensive wins over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern in the 10th and final round of the Pakistan Cup to cement their places in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament in Karachi.

