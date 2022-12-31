Capital police: 19,716 accused ‘involved’ in various kinds of crimes held

ISLAMABAD: The capital police claimed to have arrested 19,716 accused involved in different kinds of crimes and recovered valuables worth Rs1.38 billion from their possession during the current year (2022).

According to the annual report of the capital police operations division, the city police detained 19,716 culprits of various crimes including dacoity, murder, and other heinous crime, and recovered looted valuables, cash, weapons, and narcotics.

The capital police also busted a notorious Bilal Sabit gang who was a symbol of terror in the federal capital as well as in the other provinces during the year.

The gang was wanted in more than 500 murders, attempted murders, domestic robberies, and other heinous crimes.

According to the report, the operation division police arrested 1,450 accused including 656 members of 234 gangs involved in dacoity, and robbery, and recovered worth Rs219 million from their possession including 34 vehicles and 73 motorcycles.

Likewise, 1,610 culprits including 437 members of 167 gangs involved in theft and street crimes were arrested with the recovery of Rs298.94 million from their possession. Similarly, the police teams also registered 1,016 cases against vehicle and bike lifters and arrested 814 accused including 276 members of 113 gangs, and recovered 281 vehicles and 646 bikes worth Rs402.2 million from their possession. Police teams also arrested 172 accused and recovered 165 tempered vehicles and nine bikes worth Rs459.8 million from their possession.

Moreover, the capital police also traced 43 blind murder cases and arrested 78 accused involved in it.

Furthermore, the city police registered 1,158 cases against drug peddlers and arrested 1,209 accused involved in drug peddling and recovered 652.9 kg hashish, 333.6 kg heroin, 11.5 kg Ice, 85-gram cocaine, 5.16 kg opium, and 12,316 liquor bottles from their possession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022