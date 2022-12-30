AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pillion riding banned in Karachi on December 31, January 1

BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2022
Follow us

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday imposed a ban on pillion riding across the city for two days.

A notification issued by the Office of the Commissioner stated that the decision has been taken on the recommendation of the DIG-South Karachi.

“A complete ban has been imposed on aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters in the Karachi division for a period of two days from Dec 31, 2022, to Jan 1, 2023, with immediate effect,” the notification read.

Earlier, the DIG South wrote a letter to the commissioner asking him to place a ban on pillion riding for two days.

“Throughout the night, a large number of youngsters from different areas of the city will move to Seaview on motorcycles and cars, which create traffic jams and inconvenience to the residents of the area.”

The commissioner, therefore, requested a ban under section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure on carrying/display of arms, aerial firing, firecrackers, and pillion riding of motorcycles/scooters should be imposed to safeguard the lives of the citizens.

On Thursday, the Sindh government announced that Seaview Road would remain open to the public on New Year’s Eve.

In a similar decision later, the district administration of Islamabad imposed Section 144 in the capital city on Dec 31.

A notification issued today stated that action will be taken against the violators of the pillion-riding ban. “To provide immediate protection to public life and property the directions thereinafter appearing are necessary to be issued.”

It added that the ban will remain enforced from December 31, 6 pm to January 1, 2 am.

Ban on pillion riding New Years Eve

Comments

1000 characters

Pillion riding banned in Karachi on December 31, January 1

Inflation to maintain declining trend in December: Finance Division

Govt expresses inability to hold LG polls in Islamabad despite IHC orders

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Read more stories