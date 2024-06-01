AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Ogra announces cut in LPG price

Recorder Report Published June 1, 2024 Updated June 1, 2024 08:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday announced Rs3.86 per kg reduction in the price of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders with effect from June 1, 2024.

The oil and gas regulator notified a declined in per kg price to Rs234.60 per kg instead of Rs238.46 in the previous month.

Ogra yet to revise per kg price of LPG

According to the Ogra’s notification, Rs45.62 or 1.62 percent reduction in the price of domestic 11.8kg LPG cylinders in June 2024 over the previous month of May.

The new price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder is fixed at Rs2,768.23 for June which was Rs2,813.85 in May.

