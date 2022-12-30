Abu Dhabi index falls as oil prices weaken

AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Abu Dhabi’s stock index closed lower on Friday on weaker oil prices, although it was 2022’s best performer among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Brent crude, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market, was down 15 cents at $83.29 a barrel by 1141 GMT, as a spike in China’s COVID cases hurt the demand outlook.

The index finished the year with a more than 20% gain, after hitting an all-time high in early November.

On the day, Abu Dhabi equities retreated 0.7%, weighed down by a 2.2% fall in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, while real estate developer Aldar Properties slipped 1.6%.

However, Emirates Driving Company rose 2.3% after it declared a 15 fils-a-share cash dividend for the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Most Gulf markets end higher on China optimism

Dubai’s main share index closed 0.2% higher, with state-run Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation jumping 2.2%.

Among other stocks, Dubai Islamic Insurance & Reinsurance Company surged 7.3% after the company said it was disposing its insurance portfolio of motor, medical, non-motor and group life insurance business to Arab Islamic Insurance for AED 15 million ($4.08 million).

Shares of Arab Islamic Insurance were down 3.5%.

 ABU DHABI    down 0.7% to 10,189
 DUBAI        up 0.2% to 3,336
==================================
