AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher on China optimism

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 07:25pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday on optimism around China scrapping most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although rising infections in the country capped gains.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 4.3% jump in Riyad Bank and a 2.5% increase in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services.

The Saudi bourse continued its rebound thanks to better price levels in oil markets this month and a steady stream of initial public offerings, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist – MENA at Exness.

“However, the main index remains exposed to another series of price corrections due to uncertainties in energy markets.”

Shares in Saudi Aramco’s base oil subsidiary Luberef closed 4% lower at 95 riyals, below its listing price in its Riyadh market debut on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.4%, helped by a 1.6% rise in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Gulf markets rise on China optimism, Saudi leads

However, Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.6% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.6% higher, with local investors being net buyers.

======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 1.2% to 10,485
 ABU DHABI       up 0.4% to 10,293
 DUBAI           down 0.1% to 3,344
 QATAR           added 0.3% to 10,796
 EGYPT           up 0.6% to 14,578
 BAHRAIN         firmed 0.2% to 1,880
 OMAN            was up 0.6% to 4,872
 KUWAIT          gained 0.5% to 8,136
======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets end higher on China optimism

Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

7th straight decline: Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

NA speaker to meet PTI MNAs on Thursday to discuss ‘resignations’

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID surge

IHC issues notice to ECP in Islamabad LG polls case

PCB expresses disappointment over Ramiz Raja’s remarks against Najam Sethi

Kiwi centurions Williamson and Latham punish fumbling Pakistan in 1st Test

Bangladesh opens first metro line in traffic-choked capital

Read more stories