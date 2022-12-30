AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM for finalising action plan for Geneva conference

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed officials to finalise the action plan for the upcoming Geneva conference on a priority basis.

The prime minister stated this while presiding over a review meeting regarding the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month.

During the meeting, proposals and a detailed plan of action regarding the conference to be held in Geneva were presented.

The meeting was informed that the participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions is expected at the conference.

The prime minister said that hundreds of lives and billions of dollars had been lost this year due to climate change in Pakistan.

He said the rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure is an enormous challenge for a developing country like Pakistan.

Shehbaz said that next month in Geneva, the government would once again highlight before the entire world the problems of the flood victims.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Special Assistants Syed Tariq Fatemi, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahad Hussain, and related senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Ishaq Dar Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Geneva conference

Comments

1000 characters

PM for finalising action plan for Geneva conference

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories