PM for finalising action plan for Geneva conference

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed officials to finalise the action plan for the upcoming Geneva conference on a priority basis.

The prime minister stated this while presiding over a review meeting regarding the Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month.

During the meeting, proposals and a detailed plan of action regarding the conference to be held in Geneva were presented.

The meeting was informed that the participation of friendly countries as well as development partners and international financial institutions is expected at the conference.

The prime minister said that hundreds of lives and billions of dollars had been lost this year due to climate change in Pakistan.

He said the rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure is an enormous challenge for a developing country like Pakistan.

Shehbaz said that next month in Geneva, the government would once again highlight before the entire world the problems of the flood victims.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Special Assistants Syed Tariq Fatemi, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahad Hussain, and related senior officials.

