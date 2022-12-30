PTI senators demand permission to meet Swati

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators have denounced the inhuman treatment meted out to PTI Senator Azam Swati and demanded that they should be permitted to meet him.

PTI Senators Shahzad Waseem, Ejaz Chaudhary and Faisal Javed expressed these views while addressing the media after a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan here on Thursday.

They claimed that the Senate was not issuing a production order for Swati and the whole episode has put a big question mark on the judiciary.

They also claimed that no one was permitted to meet the senator; “we demand that we should be given access to Swati and he should be kept in regular jail.”

They reminded the media that freedom of expression was not limited to the media.

“The PTI chairman has directed us to continue with the protests (for Swati) in front of the Supreme Court,” they added,

They further said that those who are absconding from the law were returning to Pakistan; “they all knew that when they would get a bail”.

“The law should be equal for all; the coalition parties have also been very critical of the institutions in the past,” they added.

“We held a meeting with the former premier in which Khan shared plans for upcoming senate sessions,” they said. They were of the firm view that fresh elections were the only solution to take the country forward.

As per sources, during the meeting with the senators, the former prime minister told them to highlight the abuse of human rights in the case of Swati and also raise a strong voice on the floor of the Senate. The PTI chief observed that violations of human rights were continuing unabated and lamented the rulers for blatantly violating constitutional and human rights. The meeting also decided that the senators will again raise their voices before the judiciary.

