Biden calls Netanyahu 'friend,' vows to press 'two state solution'

AFP Published December 29, 2022
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Thursday he would work with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the returning right-wing leader his "friend," but vowing to oppose policies that endanger a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran," Biden said in a statement.

"As we have throughout my administration, the United States will continue to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values."

