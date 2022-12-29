AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI announces countrywide protests against inflation, energy crisis from Friday

  • Fawad Chaudhry says movement will continue until the incumbent govt is sent packing
BR Web Desk Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 07:40pm
Follow us

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the party will start a countrywide protest against skyrocketing inflation and worsening energy crisis, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Fawad said that the incumbent government has derailed the country's economy which was growing at 6 percent during the PTI's tenure.

"We will be on streets again from tomorrow [Friday] against the uncontrollable inflation, the shortage of gas and electricity in the country, and the sinking economy," Fawad said, adding that the movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing.

He said that the decision was made during a meeting of the senior party members presided over by PTI chief Imran Khan.

“These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies,” he said, clarifying that the movement will continue in every city. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next plan of action.”

Chaudhry also said that the party will organize a “huge protest” for the release of Senator Azam Swati — who has been in custody in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against senior military officials.

Addressing the speculations regarding the technocrat government, Fawad said that the people will not tolerate such adventurism.

“If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocrat government. They will only accept general elections,” he stressed.

Fawad went on to say that “some quarters” did not want snap polls in the country.

“I’m telling the establishment that they will be entirely blamed for this experiment. Pakistan should not be made a lab rat,” he warned.

Talking about the matter of the Punjab Assembly, the PTI leader said they held a majority in the province and had the right to dissolve the provincial assembly anytime.

He alleged that some Punjab lawmakers were being bribed with trips to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and the United States only if they “abstain from the vote of confidence” of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

“But let me tell you […] this game of horse trading will be defeated. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will take a vote of confidence and then we will move toward dissolution.”

inflation Fawad Chaudhry PTI Imran Khan energy crisis

Comments

1000 characters

PTI announces countrywide protests against inflation, energy crisis from Friday

Markup rates increased: SBP notifies hike from 11% to 13% under EFS and LTFF schemes

NA speaker seeks individual verification of PTI members’ resignations

8th straight decline: Rupee ends with marginal loss against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 'year-end phenomenon'

Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Oil falls as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

Unemployment among Saudi citizens increases to 9.9% in Q3/22

G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

Read more stories