PTI announces countrywide protests against inflation, energy crisis from Friday

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the party will start a countrywide protest against skyrocketing inflation and worsening energy crisis, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the media outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Fawad said that the incumbent government has derailed the country's economy which was growing at 6 percent during the PTI's tenure.

"We will be on streets again from tomorrow [Friday] against the uncontrollable inflation, the shortage of gas and electricity in the country, and the sinking economy," Fawad said, adding that the movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing.

He said that the decision was made during a meeting of the senior party members presided over by PTI chief Imran Khan.

“These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies,” he said, clarifying that the movement will continue in every city. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next plan of action.”

Chaudhry also said that the party will organize a “huge protest” for the release of Senator Azam Swati — who has been in custody in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against senior military officials.

Addressing the speculations regarding the technocrat government, Fawad said that the people will not tolerate such adventurism.

“If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocrat government. They will only accept general elections,” he stressed.

Fawad went on to say that “some quarters” did not want snap polls in the country.

“I’m telling the establishment that they will be entirely blamed for this experiment. Pakistan should not be made a lab rat,” he warned.

Talking about the matter of the Punjab Assembly, the PTI leader said they held a majority in the province and had the right to dissolve the provincial assembly anytime.

He alleged that some Punjab lawmakers were being bribed with trips to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and the United States only if they “abstain from the vote of confidence” of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

“But let me tell you […] this game of horse trading will be defeated. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will take a vote of confidence and then we will move toward dissolution.”