Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that installing a technocrat government in Pakistan will be a joke, adding that such a leadership will fail to solve the country’s problems.

He was referring to recent remarks of former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi who stated that talks were underway to install a technocrat caretaker government to deal with the current economic crisis.

Zaidi also called for fixing a two-year tenure of the caretaker setup.

CM Elahi to take vote of confidence before Jan 11: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking in Islamabad, Fawad stated that the idea of dissolving the current government and imposing a caretaker government for a prolonged tenure would be a huge mistake.

“These kinds of experiments and jokes with Pakistan should come to an end,” he stressed.

According to him, the technocrat government will consist of experts from foreign countries who will face massive criticism from the public and will be forced to quit.

Fawad urges NA speaker to accept lawmakers’ resignations

“There will be rallies against these experts and they will run away. The best solution to deal with the economic problems is to call general elections.”

He underlined that the constitution of Pakistan gave a straightforward solution to the problem facing Pakistan.

According to him, the installation of a technocrat government meant that Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM)-led government had failed.

“We will condemn a technocratic government. Violation of the Constitution is not acceptable to us,” he said.

He was of the view that the ongoing economic crisis was a consequence of political instability.

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not announced by Dec 20: Fawad

In his comments, Shabbar Zaidi had claimed that a deadlock between the coalition government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had sparked a need for a technocrat caretaker setup.

“The current government is not in a position to hold talks with the IMF,” he added.

According to him, the government needed to take important decisions regarding the economy this week.

Pakistan has technically entered default as the banks are not opening LCs, he said.

He said that the caretaker government can resolve the economic issues as a political government cannot bear the burden of tough decisions.