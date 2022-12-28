AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
AVN 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.68%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.51%)
EPCL 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.86%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.75%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
FNEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
GGGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.38%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.87%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.18%)
MLCF 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
OGDC 75.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.76%)
PRL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
TPL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.68%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.46%)
TRG 108.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.49%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,279 Decreased By -523.5 (-1.32%)
KSE30 14,461 Decreased By -215.1 (-1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

  • PTI leader says these kinds of experiments and jokes with Pakistan should come to an end
BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 07:53pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that installing a technocrat government in Pakistan will be a joke, adding that such a leadership will fail to solve the country’s problems.

He was referring to recent remarks of former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi who stated that talks were underway to install a technocrat caretaker government to deal with the current economic crisis.

Zaidi also called for fixing a two-year tenure of the caretaker setup.

CM Elahi to take vote of confidence before Jan 11: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking in Islamabad, Fawad stated that the idea of dissolving the current government and imposing a caretaker government for a prolonged tenure would be a huge mistake.

“These kinds of experiments and jokes with Pakistan should come to an end,” he stressed.

According to him, the technocrat government will consist of experts from foreign countries who will face massive criticism from the public and will be forced to quit.

Fawad urges NA speaker to accept lawmakers’ resignations

“There will be rallies against these experts and they will run away. The best solution to deal with the economic problems is to call general elections.”

He underlined that the constitution of Pakistan gave a straightforward solution to the problem facing Pakistan.

According to him, the installation of a technocrat government meant that Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM)-led government had failed.

“We will condemn a technocratic government. Violation of the Constitution is not acceptable to us,” he said.

He was of the view that the ongoing economic crisis was a consequence of political instability.

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not announced by Dec 20: Fawad

In his comments, Shabbar Zaidi had claimed that a deadlock between the coalition government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had sparked a need for a technocrat caretaker setup.

“The current government is not in a position to hold talks with the IMF,” he added.

According to him, the government needed to take important decisions regarding the economy this week.

Pakistan has technically entered default as the banks are not opening LCs, he said.

He said that the caretaker government can resolve the economic issues as a political government cannot bear the burden of tough decisions.

Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry elections general elections PTI Imran Khan Chaudhry Fawad Fawad Cahudhry PTI Chairman Imran Khan Fawad Chaudry

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad says technocrat govt cannot solve Pakistan’s problems

7th straight decline: Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

NA speaker to meet PTI MNAs on Thursday to discuss ‘resignations’

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID surge

IHC issues notice to ECP in Islamabad LG polls case

PCB expresses disappointment over Ramiz Raja’s remarks against Najam Sethi

Kiwi centurions Williamson and Latham punish fumbling Pakistan in 1st Test

Bangladesh opens first metro line in traffic-choked capital

Read more stories