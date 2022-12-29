Imran will never dissolve KP assembly: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, said that “Imran Khan lacks the courage to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and he will never take the step in this regard.”

He, while addressing at a press conference, here, said that Imran Khan was involved in making important institutions controversial as his only intention was “spreading chaos in the country.”

“The most incompetent person came to power in a fabricated manner; he used NAB for his petty interests, undermined the Constitution and law of the land and was focused only on money laundering and corruption,” he alleged, adding the PTI chief was “involved in mega scandals like Malam Jabba, BRT Peshawar, exports and imports of sugar and wheat, and usurping donations for flood victims.”

“It is time to probe into those corruption cases, fixing responsibility and put the involved persons into prison,” he said adding that all the cases against Imran Khan were “open and shut” cases.

He also said that the National economy could recover from the current pressures, alleging Imran Khan responsible for the current state of the economy who “failed miserably on the economic front by delaying decisions regarding IMF but also kept changing finance ministers and governors of State Bank.”

“Imran Khan’s foreign policy isolated Pakistan in the world while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has worked tirelessly to improve the situation and succeeded in improving diplomatic relations with all countries,” he held.

Sharjeel Memon said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered a historic speech at the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in which he talked about the current situation of the country, the post-flood situation and successful diplomatic steps. He said that CM Sindh had taken immediate notice of the killing of a youth in Karachi and the policemen had been arrested.