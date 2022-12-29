Journalists urged to use RTI as tool for better reporting

KARACHI: Speakers at a journalists training session on Wednesday called for the implementation of Right to Information Act’s (RTI) section-VI which is about the ‘declaration of public record’ on websites of government bodies, so that authorized access to such computerized records is facilitated.

The two-day training workshop on ‘Business & Economics Reporting’ was held at a Karachi Press Club (KPC) under the Pakistan Information Centre (PIC), a project by the Press Information Department (PID) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Murtaza Khuhro, the master trainer of the workshop, said that Right to Information Act is a great tool a journalist must exercise. He deplored that the Act is not being implemented, and most of the government bodies do not display their records, such as transactions involving acquisition, disposal of properties, policies and guidelines; grants of licenses, allotments, privileges, agreements, decisions, etc., on their websites.

He asked media in particular and masses in general to step up and raise voice for this very right. “Implementation of section-6 will help reduce level of corruption, and ensure transparency,” he said.

