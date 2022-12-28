AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
ANL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.85%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FNEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.52%)
GGGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.31%)
MLCF 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TPLP 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.34%)
TREET 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.92%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,881 Decreased By -41.3 (-1.05%)
BR30 13,678 Decreased By -238.5 (-1.71%)
KSE100 39,364 Decreased By -438.9 (-1.1%)
KSE30 14,501 Decreased By -174.7 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s mobilised troops entitled to free sperm freezing

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 10:26am
Follow us

Russian troops who have been part of a mobilisation drive for military operations in Ukraine will have the right to get their sperm frozen for free in cryobanks, the state TASS agency reported on Wednesday.

Citing Igor Trunov, president of the Russian Union of Lawyers, TASS reported that the Health Ministry responded to his appeal for budgetary assistance with the plan.

The ministry “determined the possibility of financial support from the federal budget for free conservation and storage of germ cells (spermatozoa) for citizens mobilized to participate in the special military operation for 2022-2024”, Trunov was quoted as saying.

Families can also use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance indicates they can do so.

Russia called up more than 300,000 reservists to support what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine in a mobilisation drive launched in September.

Naval drills with China response to ‘aggressive’ US: Russian army chief

The drive prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee from the country to avoid being conscripted, and sparked the largest anti-Kremlin protests since Russia sent in its troops into Ukraine in February.

The war, which Ukraine and its Western allies call an unprovoked aggression to grab land is in its 11th month, having entered a slow, grinding phase as bitter winter weather has set in.

Russian troops Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s mobilised troops entitled to free sperm freezing

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Read more stories