Sanaullah narcotics case: Senate body asks ministry to challenge LHC verdict

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Narcotics Control to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s verdict regarding the acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case.

The Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, which met with Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry in the chair, asked the ministry to file an appeal against the decision of the court in Sanaullah drug case.

Chaudhry said that the former Director General (DG) of ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and former minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi during a press conference said that this is not a case of political victimisation and they have evidence. The question is what has happened and how the case has ended, he said, adding that this high-profile case and we will not leave this case in such a way.

The chairman said how former DG ANF could be approached.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti said that the court had acquitted the interior minister in a drug case. “Neither Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) nor the Ministry of Narcotics had provided relief to Sanaullah, therefore, anyone has reservations over the acquittal then he should move court,” he said.

Brigadier Rafat Chief of Staff (COS) to DG ANF Major General Aneequr Rehman Malki, while briefing the committee about the case said that the ANF had submitted the challan in 2019 and properly pursued the case. During the last hearing of the case, two prosecution witnesses change their statements and on that ground, the court acquitted the accused, he said, adding that ANF legal team is analyzing the statements of witnesses.

He said that he could not make any comment on the statement of former DG ANF regarding the case. The committee has the mandate to summon former DG ANG, he said.

Humaira Ahmed, secretary Ministry of Narcotics control said that the legal team of the ministry will hold a meeting that whether any legal space is available with us or not.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan asked former DG ANF in front of him at his Bani Gala residence whether he had recovered the drug from the possession of Sanaullah as he did not want any political victimisation. The DG ANF told PTI chief Khan that yes, we have recovered 15kg heroin from the possession of DG ANF.

Senator Khan said that why ANF is not filing an appeal against the court’s decision. On this, the minister told the senator he should provide us concrete evidence and then would file an appeal.

Chaudhry said that the main question is why ANF lost Sanaullah drug case and why the witnesses who are employees of the ANF changed their statements in the same case. The incompetence of ANF has come to light in the Sanaullah drug case, he said.

On this, Brigadier Rafat said that two prosecution witnesses have changed their statements and there is no incompetence of ANF as an institution. Do not blame the ANF as an institution as well it would be unfair to put blame on ANF, he said.

Sikandar Jalal, joint secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control said that the two witnesses told the court that they were inside their vehicle at the time of recovery of the drug and on this ground the court acquitted Sanaullah. The witnesses had not disputed the place of occurrence of the crime but did not confirm recovery of the drugs, he said.

Furthermore, the committee also discussed the bill titled, “Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz.

Humaira Ahmed, secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, stated that the bill involves educational institutions and the ministry has forwarded the bill to the Education Ministry for their input but the latter has not responded.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti requested the chairman committee to direct the Law and Education Ministry for their stance on the subject matter. The chairman directed both the Law and Education Ministry to submit their input on the matter in writing and deferred the deliberation till the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators, Naseebullah Bazai, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, FalakNaz, Dost Muhammad Khan, Mohsin Aziz, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Secretary for Ministry of Narcotics Control Humaira Ahmed, and other relevant officers were also in attendance.

