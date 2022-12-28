AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Archroma Pakistan Ltd           20-12-2022   27-12-2022   200% (F)        16-12-2022      27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd #                     21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd #           21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd #    21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd #                   21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation
Ltd                             21-12-2022   27-12-2022   25%R            19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Ltd          15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Ltd #            21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #            22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd #                 26-12-2022   28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Ltd          27-12-2022   28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd          16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd #          23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                   29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd          17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd #                 21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD   #              23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Altern Energy Ltd #             23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd #    23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation       24-12-2022   30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
 Factory Ltd #                  24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Imperial Ltd #                  23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Amtex Ltd #                     23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE
COMPANY LTD #                   24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer
 Company Ltd #                  28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                    30-12-2022   31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd #               26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Ltd                        27-12-2022   2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd #                   27-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
Summit Bank Ltd #               2-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                  2-Jan-23     9-Jan-23
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd #                      3-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering                     5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23    460% (F)          3-Jan-23       12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Ltd                     6-Jan-23     15-Jan-23
Roshan Packages Ltd #           9-Jan-23     16-Jan-23                                     16-Jan-23
(CNERGYSC)
Cnergyico PK Ltd. **            12-Jan-23    18-Jan-23
Sindh Abadgar's
Sugar Mills Ltd                 14-Jan-23    20-Jan-23    NIL                              20-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Ltd      13-Jan-23    21-Jan-23    15% (B)          11-Jan-23       21-Jan-23
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd #      14-Jan-23    21-Jan-23                                     21-Jan-23
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #       16-Jan-23    23-Jan-23                                     23-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Ltd #         20-Jan-23    26-Jan-23                                     26-Jan-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd      21-Jan-23    28-Jan-23    10% (F)          19-Jan-23       28-Jan-23
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd.      20-Jan-23    28-Jan-23    100% (F)         18-Jan-23       26-Jan-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

