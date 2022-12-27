AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.57%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
EFERT 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.27%)
EPCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.5%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.04%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,028 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.87%)
KSE100 39,932 Decreased By -223.3 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,750 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise as China further eases COVID curbs

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:41am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in metals stocks, after China announced it will further ease its strict COVID-19 restrictions bolstering expectations of demand recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.46% at 18,097.45, as of 09:17 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.47% to 60,850.63.

All the major sectoral indexes advanced, with metals jumping over 1% after top consumer China announced it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

China’s COVID-19 management will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the stringent Category-A, the country’s health authority said on Monday.

Indian shares snap four-day losing streak

The announcement triggered an uptick in Asian markets.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.58%.

US markets remained shut on Monday for Christmas. Capping the gains in domestic equities are oil prices, which rose in thin trade on fears of supply disruption due to winter storms across the United States.

Brent crude rose above $84 per barrel while Nymex crude jumped above $80 per barrel.

Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country’s import bill.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise as China further eases COVID curbs

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories