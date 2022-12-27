AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.18%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
GGL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 28.46 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.04%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
OGDC 76.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.43%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.17%)
UNITY 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,161 Increased By 11.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,219 Increased By 64.2 (0.16%)
KSE30 14,805 Increased By 26.6 (0.18%)
Indian shares snap four-day losing streak

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for the first time in five days in a low-volume session on Monday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 reclaiming the key 18,000 level, as risk assets were boosted after mixed US data bolstered bets of smaller Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The Nifty 50 index closed 1.17% higher at 18,014.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.20% to 60,566.42, marking their biggest daily gain since Nov. 24.

The Nifty fell 3.3% in the previous four sessions, slipping below the psychologically key 18,000 mark on Friday.

“I expect the markets to recover sharply as the punishment meted out on Thursday and Friday was unwarranted,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research and Advisory.

Data on Friday showed US personal income rose more than expected last month, while consumer spending barely rose and inflation cooled further, rekindling bets of smaller-sized rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and improving risk appetite.

However, Chokkalingam cautioned of low volumes. “Normally, trading is thin this time of the year. Expect dullness in the market as foreign institutional activity dies down as they go on holidays.” Forty of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced, as did most of the major sectoral indexes.

Metal stocks rose more than 2%, tracking the rise in metals on the weak dollar and hopes of better demand after top consumer China pledged to boost its economy and real estate sector.

Banking stocks also advanced with and rising over 2.3% and 7%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors rose nearly 2%, after signing an electric bus deal with Delhi Transport Corp. Index heavyweight Larsen and Toubro advanced after bagging orders worth between 10 billion rupees and 25 billion rupees.

