Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Monday signed nine memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and finalised agreements envisaging enhancing bilateral trade volume to $1 billion.

Both sides agreed on the implementation of the Pak-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement, w.e.f. 1st February 2023, as the Uzbekistan side will complete internal formalities in January 2023. However, the Pakistan side has already completed the same. Both sides agreed to start awareness sessions for business communities of both countries.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar signed nine MoUs and finalised agreements with Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, here on Monday. The signing meeting was co-chaired by Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce Pakistan and Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister —Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzbekistan.

Purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the initiatives undertaken between the two countries and prepare an action plan to enhance the trade turnover to $1 billion. The two sides agreed on the points and a Joint Action Plan proposed by Uzbekistan.

Further, both sides agreed on the implementation of Agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Transit Trade (AUPTT) - Notification of rules expected from Uzbekistan side in February 2023.

To overcome the problems being faced by the Pakistani/ Uzbek transporters, both sides agreed to take up all the issues with Afghanistan, in a joint visit to Kabul, tentatively to be undertaken in the last week of January 2023, after finalising a joint agenda to be presented to Afghan side.

Both sides also agreed to formulate a Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework will be prepared including joint fund/ mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan.

The Uzbek side informed of Uzbekistan becoming WT member in 2023 and Pakistan side offered full support. Uzbek side requested for an Off Dock Terminal for Uzbek Cargo at Karachi and Gwadar, Pakistan side offered full facilitation.

Both sides agreed to organise trade exhibitions in each other’s country/ and prepare strategy for e-commerce cooperation. Further, both sides agreed to finalise MRA for SPS Measures on a priority basis.

Uzbekistan side informed the Pakistan side about Termiz Economic Zone and incentives offered, and Pakistan side agreed to disseminate information to the business community.

Speaking on the occasion, the commerce minister said the two sides have agreed to devise a joint strategy for transit trade via Afghanistan. He said in this regard, we have also proposed a joint trilateral forum of Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to facilitate trade and sort out any problems in this connection.

Qamar said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to organise single country exhibitions to market, promote and facilitate their manufacturers of export products. Naveed Qamar and Deputy Prime Minister —Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzbekistan co-chaired high-level delegation meeting here on Monday.

The Uzbek delegation comprised Deputy PM Abdukhakimovich, Mahkamov Ilkhom Rustamovich; Minister of Transport, Oybek Arif Usmanov; Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Kudratov Laziz Shavkatovich; 1st Deputy Minister, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Siddikov Furqat Ahmedovich; 1st Deputy Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaydarov Ilkhom Utkurovich; Chairman Association “Uztextileperom”, Bakhrom Yusupov Trade and Economic Counsellor, Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Oybek Kambarov.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Abdukhakimovich, arrived in Pakistan on Monday morning. Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar received the Uzbek Deputy PM on his arrival in Islamabad by a special plane, said a press release issued here.

The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

