Dec 04, 2022
Uzbekistan’s envoy meets finance minister to discuss bilateral trade

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Usmanov called on federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division on Saturday.

The finance minister welcomed the ambassador and highlighted profound fraternal relations and deep-rooted cultural and historical linkages between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The minister and the ambassador discussed measures aimed to strengthen relations between the two countries. The ambassador said his government is taking keen interest in enhancing relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through enhancement of trade, investment and business.

The ambassador also invited the finance minister on behalf of his government to visit Tashkent in January 2023 for co-chairing a joint ministerial meeting.

The Finance Minister shared that the government of Pakistan attaches great importance to strengthen bilateral relations and mutual interests to enhance and cooperate in multiple sectors including trade, energy, education, science and technology, and cultural exchanges with Uzbekistan.

He apprised the Uzbek Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan.

In conclusion, the Finance Minister thanked the Ambassador and extended full support to enhance bilateral relations between both countries in various sectors.

