Dec 27, 2022
Zardari vows not to forget BB’s mission

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said no one else faced the difficulties that Benazir Bhutto had faced for the sake of the Constitution and democracy and she was a symbol of patience and endurance.

Zardari in his message on the eve of Benazir Bhutto’s 15th martyrdom anniversary has said that he cannot neglect the mission of Benazir even in his sleep. He was guided by her politics and is still being guided by the philosophy of Benazir.

He said that Benazir bravely resisted the barbaric and brutal dictators.

“We are strong and steadfast on her ideology because of her teachings. The continuation of democracy was the beautiful dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. By the grace of the Almighty Allah, that dream was fulfilled,” he said.

Zardari said that the announcement of the institutions to be apolitical is also a realization of the dream of Benazir and it will give stability to democracy and establish the country’s credibility.

He said that we are striving to make our country a society free from all kinds of extremism, where there is the light of knowledge, jobs for the people, equal opportunities for the youth to move forward, women free from the shackles of fear, and minorities with a respectable place in the society. This will be the Pakistan envisioned by Benazir, he said.

