AGL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.33%)
ANL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.56%)
AVN 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.46%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.1%)
EFERT 78.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
EPCL 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
FCCL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.75%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
KEL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.42%)
OGDC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.33%)
PAEL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.43%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.8%)
TREET 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
TRG 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,147 Increased By 477.9 (1.2%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 176.6 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2022 02:44pm
Follow us

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP.

Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation’s brief period of democracy.

The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act, and has been jailed for 26 years.

“Both sides gave final arguments today at court,” said a source with knowledge of the case on Monday who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“There will be a verdict on coming Friday (30th) December.”

Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.

Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham, and on Wednesday the UN Security Council called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup.

UN Security Council adopts first ever Myanmar resolution

The resolution marked a moment of relative council unity after permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording.

The remaining five corruption charges Suu Kyi faces relate to the rental of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which she had allegedly not followed regulations and caused “a loss to the state”.

Each carries a maximum jail term of 15 years. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.

Disappeared

Suu Kyi is currently imprisoned in a compound in the capital Naypyidaw, close to the courthouse where her trial is being held, and has been deprived of her household staff and pet dog Taichido.

Since the coup, she has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom.

The country has been plunged into turmoil, with some established ethnic rebel groups renewing fighting with the military in border areas, and the economy in tatters.

Dozens of “People’s Defence Forces” eschewing Suu Kyi’s strict policy of non-violence have also sprung up to battle the junta and have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts say.

There are almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or anti-coup fighters, with details murky and reprisals often following quickly.

Analysts say the junta may allow Suu Kyi to serve some of her sentence under house arrest while it prepares for elections it has said it will hold next year.

The military alleged there was widespread voter fraud during 2020 elections won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, although international observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

More than 2,600 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Rights groups have accused the military of extrajudicial killings and launching air strikes on civilians that amount to war crimes.

The latest civilian death toll issued by the junta stands at over 4,000.

UN Security Council Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Comments

1000 characters

Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Thar coal to be linked with PQ thru rail system

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Babar Azam hits hundred in Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 in 1st Test

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.75 against dollar

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Read more stories