AGL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.33%)
ANL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.56%)
AVN 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.46%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.1%)
EFERT 78.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
EPCL 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
FCCL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.75%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
KEL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.42%)
OGDC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.33%)
PAEL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.43%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.8%)
TREET 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
TRG 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,147 Increased By 477.9 (1.2%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 176.6 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Dubai gains

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 02:09pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with modest trading volumes in absence of many foreign investors for the Christmas holidays.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark inex eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Retal Urban Development Co and a 1.1% decline in the kingdom’s biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

However, Yanbu National Petrochemicals Company gained 0.8% after it proposed half-yearly dividend of 1.25 riyal.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.5%, on course to extend losses for a fourth session, hit by a 1.6% slide in the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Saudi ends higher on oil prices; most Gulf markets in red

Last week, the MSCI index for EM equities fell 1%, its second week of declines as global risk-taking waned after better-than-expected U.S. economic data on Thursday fanned fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, directly exposing the region to monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark index in Qatar - among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas - dropped 0.9%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 1.5%.

Dubai’s main share index, however, rose 0.5%, helped by a 1.3% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets fall in early trade; Dubai gains

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Thar coal to be linked with PQ thru rail system

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Babar Azam hits hundred in Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 in 1st Test

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.75 against dollar

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Read more stories