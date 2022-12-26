Futures spread down 362bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 362bps to 12.47 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved during this week as average daily volumes increased by 82.7 percent to 49.39 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 27.03 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 85.6 percent during this week to Rs 2.18 billion against previous week’s Rs 1.17 billion.

