FAISALABAD: A minor girl was killed during aerial firing in a Mehndi function, whereas the Satiana police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that some participants of a Mehndi function restored to aerial firing to celebrate the ceremony in Azafi Abadi on Saturday night but all of sudden a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old girl Afsha Kashif in her head.