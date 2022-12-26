AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

Confirmation of resignations: PTI lawmakers to be called individually, in person: NA speaker

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: The speaker National Assembly has once again stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly would be called individually and in person to confirm their resignations.

The spokesperson of the National Assembly drew the attention – in response to media reports regarding PTI decision to appear collectively in the office of the Speaker of National Assembly and confirm their resignations from their respective seats of National Assembly – to the letter written by National Assembly Secretariat on 22nd December 2022 to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in reply to his letter. While recalling the contents of the letter, he said that every member of the PTI will have to personally confirm his resignation.

PTI members of the National Assembly will be called under paragraph (B) of sub-rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, 2007 for confirmation of their resignations.

He added that the PTI members of the National Assembly were invited to the Chamber of the Speaker National Assembly for confirmation of their resignations from 06 to 10 June 2022 and despite being formally invited, no member of PTI turned up in the office of Speaker to confirm the resignation.

