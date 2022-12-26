Pak-NZ cricket matches: Police finalise security arrangements

KARACHI: Police on Sunday said it has evolved a comprehensive foolproof security plan in connection with the cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from today (Monday) at National Bank Cricket Arena (Karachi National Stadium).

Spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said that more than 3500 personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements. 1500 personnel of Security Division including 850 Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos and lady commandos, 1537 personnel of Traffic Police, 394 personnel of Special Branch and personnel of district police are performing security duties along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi airport, routes, hotels and other different locations, while sharp shooters have also been deployed at sensitive points.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped Commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters and patrol in surroundings of the stadium as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

SSU’s specialized command & control bus will also be stationed at National Stadium to monitor law & order situation in surroundings of the stadium.

CNG-run vehicles and all type of drones are strictly prohibited in the premises of stadium.

All roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road.

Personnel of Security Division along with other law enforcers conducted a full dress rehearsal of the security arrangements.

The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium:

Ghareeb Nawaz Ground (for General Public): spectators will park their vehicles in the Ghareeb Nawaz Football ground on Dalmia Road.

China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service.

They will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosures by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

As per police instructions, every visitor must bring his/ her CNIC at the venue to prove their identity. Tickets purchased from Bookme.pk will only be admissible. Mobile screenshots or picture of the match ticket will not be acceptable.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp edge materials like knives and metal/ wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium.

Any banner/ poster/ placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden.

Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and at fellow spectators.

