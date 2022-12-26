AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Energy projects to earn Rs10bn per annum for KP: secretary

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 06:14am
PESHAWAR: The Secretary Energy & Power KP Nisar Ahmad Khan has said that the timely completion of ongoing energy projects in the province is the first priority, however, the ongoing economic issues in the country are proving to be a major obstacle in the completion of energy projects, for which an integrated strategy is indispensable.

Department of Energy subsidiary Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) is a profitable enterprise of the province that has successfully completed various hydropower projects at a cost of Rs. 9 billion and has brought an income of more than 32 billion rupees to the province so far.

Several projects of PEDO have entered the final stages of completion; the completion of these is expected to generate more than Rs. 10 billion to the province. The current security situation including closure of letter of credit LCs, increase in taxes in import of machinery for PEDO’s hydropower and solar energy projects is a matter of concern. He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of the ongoing energy projects in the province.

In the meeting, Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan while giving a briefing, said that under the supervision of PEDO, work is currently underway on 42 energy projects of transmission line including hydro, solar power. PEDO has successfully completed 8 hydropower projects so far, with total 172 MW of electricity is being generated. From which the province is getting an annual income of more than 4 billion rupees. At the end of the meeting, Secretary Power expressed his satisfaction with the overall performance of PEDO and said that the issues faced with the federation in some energy projects will be resolved on a priority basis at high-level forums.

KP energy projects hydropower projects PEDO Nisar Ahmad Khan

