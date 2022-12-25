AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche - APA

Reuters Published December 25, 2022
Around 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, adding that one person had been rescued.

The avalanche occurred at about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards.

"We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts," APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.

