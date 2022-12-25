Bilawal terms Jinnah’s concepts ‘beacon of light’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s concepts of democracy, equality, adherence to the constitution and the rule of law as a beacon of light.

“Today, there is a need to review the national situation and in the light of the political principles and vision of the father of the nation, to discourage false ego, selfishness and hatred from the country’s politics,” Bilawal said in his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also congratulated all Pakistanis on the 146th birthday of the Father of the Nation.

He said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to follow his vision for constitution and rule of law and work with selfless service and dedication to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022