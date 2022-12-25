AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal terms Jinnah’s concepts ‘beacon of light’

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s concepts of democracy, equality, adherence to the constitution and the rule of law as a beacon of light.

“Today, there is a need to review the national situation and in the light of the political principles and vision of the father of the nation, to discourage false ego, selfishness and hatred from the country’s politics,” Bilawal said in his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also congratulated all Pakistanis on the 146th birthday of the Father of the Nation.

He said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to follow his vision for constitution and rule of law and work with selfless service and dedication to the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal terms Jinnah’s concepts ‘beacon of light’

$5bn rise in current target: PM seeks new export enhancement plan

Stock brokers can submit feedback by 27th: SECP decides to move towards single rating regime

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Dubious/manual assessment orders: FTO directs FBR to conduct probe

Alvi urges PM, CJP to look into issues raised by Murad

French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe

Gepco CE’s plea against LHC verdict: No relief in limitation law if court moved after inordinate delay: SC

Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs

Financial aid for Gwadar fishers only through crossed cheques: govt

Swati files post-arrest bail plea in IHC

Read more stories