Business & Finance

Coca Cola, Indus Earth Trust to support coastal communities

Recorder Report Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:28am
KARACHI: Indus Earth Trust and The Coca-Cola Company have partnered to provide flood relief aid to the affected coastal communities in Thatta, Sindh.

Through the funding of PKR 11,500,000 they are providing food, shelter, mosquito nets, WASH facilities, hygienic kits, clean drinking water, and basic shelter support to more than 1000 flood-affected households, especially to families led by women, differently-abled individuals, and minority groups.

In addition to providing basic relief goods, the community will also be provided with safe drinking water facilities. For this, Bondh E Shams, a global water charity organization, is installing its solar-powered all-in-one water pump and filtration system in a communal place. To further make access to clean water easier, the project is providing H2O water wheels by Tayaba.org to the women for easier collection.

In this regard, Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President of Coca-Cola Pakistan said, “The sheer scale of damage across Pakistan owing to the recent catastrophic floods is unprecedented. At Coca-Cola, we are committed to building sustainable shared communities and these joint efforts with the Indus Earth Trust are a part of that commitment.”

As per government reports one-third of Pakistan was under water and to date in many areas the water is stagnant and continues to be a source of health hazards.

Coca Cola flood relief Fahad Ashraf Indus Earth Trust

