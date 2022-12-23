AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
EFERT 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 5.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
MLCF 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
OGDC 72.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.47%)
PAEL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.98%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.27%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
TREET 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
TRG 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.14%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
WAVES 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,937 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 13,844 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 39,846 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 14,685 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh, posts biggest weekly drop since June

Reuters Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 12:01pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended lower on Friday and posted its biggest weekly drop since mid-June, with chip-related stocks leading the day’s decline in line with a slump on Wall Street overnight.

Shippers and other economically sensitive stocks also languished amid worries about continued policy tightening at the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks that could trigger a recession.

The Nikkei ended the day 1.03% lower at 26,235.25, taking its weekly decline to 4.69%.

However, the index closed well above the session’s lows amid some share buy back, with investors also not wanting to take extreme positions ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day, according to market participants.

The broader Topix lost 0.54% to close at 1,897.94, while down 2.68% for the week.

“Concerns that protracted monetary tightening among central banks will impede global growth is showing up in stock market moves,” Nomura strategist Maki Sawada said in a media call.

“For next week too, that should continue to cap upside.”

However, a lot of technical indicators for the Nikkei are now showing conditions are oversold, offering hope for a near-term rebound, she added.

The Nikkei has fallen in six out of the last seven trading sessions, buffetted both by the Bank of Japan’s surprise hawkish policy tweak on Tuesday and ongoing worries about the economic outlook for the United States in particular.

The Topix’s sea transport sector dropped 1.89%, making it the worst performer.

Chip-making equipment giants Tokyo Electron and Advantest were the Nikkei’s biggest drags, falling 3.69% and 4.49%, respectively, following big losses for U.S. peers after a glum forecast from Micron Technology Inc.

Utilities were a bright spot throughout the day though, with Kansai Electric Power surging 5.28% to be the Nikkei’s best performer, after the Japanese government adopted a new policy promoting greater use of nuclear energy.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei share Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh, posts biggest weekly drop since June

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Read more stories