AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges lower as Chinese COVID cases multiply

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices edged lower on Thursday as an accelerating wave of coronavirus infections in China, the biggest consumer, eroded demand and solid US economic data suggested that interest rates may remain higher for longer, stifling growth.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% at $8,306.60 a tonne at 1700 GMT. Prices rose sharply in November as China began dismantling its economically damaging zero-COVID policy and markets began to anticipate the end of US interest rate rises.

But stronger than expected US employment and GDP data heralded higher rates, pushing down US stock markets and boosting the dollar.

And while China’s loosening may boost demand in the longer term, it has allowed the virus to sweep through the country, disrupting business.

A Shanghai hospital told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” as half of the city’s 25 million people will likely get infected by the end of next week. “The relaxation of China’s zero-COVID-19 restrictions has lifted the market mood much more than it will lift demand,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Measures to support China’s slumped property market are unlikely to lead to rapid recovery and growth in other countries will not be strong enough to compensate for China’s weakness, he said.

“2023 will be another cyclically challenging year for copper and industrial metals more broadly ... That said, the structural outlook remains bright, as copper is set to join the energy-transition-driven battery-metals super cycle. Short-term setbacks should be seen as longer-term buying opportunities.”

Copper Copper prices interest rates china zero Covid policy US stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges lower as Chinese COVID cases multiply

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories