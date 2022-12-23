AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend losses on Covid, inflation worries

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended fall for a third straight session on Thursday, with broad-based declines, after the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy minutes revealed strong concerns about inflation, while fears of a COVID resurgence weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.39% lower at 18,127.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.39% to 60,826.22. This is the lowest close for both the benchmarks since Nov. 10. Both Nifty and Sensex had gained over 0.6% in the opening minutes.

All the sector indexes declined, with auto, metal, PSU banks and realty losing over 1% each.

Forty-one of the Nifty 50 constituents fell with UPL, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj FinServ , Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank losing over 2 percent.

The broad decline in Indian shares comes after the country’s health minister on Wednesday said the pandemic was “not over yet,” given “the rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries.” “Healthcare, diagnostics and all pharma-linked stocks will be in focus over the next few days due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases in China, which has led to worries elsewhere,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Risk-off sentiment will continue to prevail in the market, he added.

Adding to the concerns in the domestic equities were the RBI’s hawkish remarks at its December policy meeting.

A majority of the monetary policy committee members said the central bank cannot “afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle” with inflation remaining “unconscionably elevated”.

India’s retail inflation eased below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time this year in November, but core inflation stayed above 6%.

The remarks from the RBI minutes were “consistent with the central bank’s adherence to tackling inflation,” Motilal’s Khemka said.

India Indian shares inflation Reserve Bank of India S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 index RBI policy meeting

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend losses on Covid, inflation worries

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories