AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Most Gulf markets end lower on recession worries

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 08:15pm
Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday as concern about a global economic downturn overshadowed rising oil prices.

The Federal Reserve this month raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points, its seventh hike of the year. Money managers see the Fed’s tightening campaign as likely to hasten the U.S. economy into recession, which should in turn cause stubbornly high inflation to ease.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow Fed policy moves closely, which exposes the region to monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.6% on Thursday, dragged down by a 2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.5% decline in Retal Urban Development Co.

The index posted its eighth weekly loss - 0.7% - in nine weeks.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco finished 0.3% higher.

Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) has renewed a deal with Aramco for crude oil storage on the island of Okinawa for another three years, the state-run Japanese company said on Thursday.

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

In return for providing free storage space to Saudi Aramco, Japan gets a priority claim on the oil stocks in an emergency.

In Abu Dhabi, equities were down 0.3%.

However, the losses were limited by a gain in oil prices. Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - climbed for a fourth straight day to their highest in two and a half weeks, with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States.

Dubai’s main share index declined 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.4% lower, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company sliding 3.5%.

The Central Bank of Egypt will raise its overnight interest rates by 200 basis points on Thursday as it tries to quell soaring inflation after a sharp devaluation of the currency, a Reuters poll predicted on Tuesday.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    lost 0.6% to 10,216
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.3% to 10,313
 DUBAI           down 0.5% to 3,323
 QATAR           eased 0.1% to 10,989
 EGYPT           lost 0.4% to 14,483
 BAHRAIN         dropped 0.3% to 1,852
 OMAN            added 0.9% to 4,838
 KUWAIT          gained 0.1% to 8,010
=======================================
