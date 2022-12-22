National Farmers’ Conference: Farmers vow to work diligently for achieving self-sufficiency in food

LAHORE: Stakeholders at a national farmers’ conference vowed to work hard for achieving higher productivity of the crops to make the country self-sufficient in food by resolving the issues faced by farmers by promoting the use of modern methods of farming.

The conference was arranged by the Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) on Tuesday which was participated by the farmers’ organizations, agricultural scientists, government and non-government stakeholders. Participants termed agriculture as the backbone of the country’s economy and committed to working for its improvement.

From the conference, Central President Kissan Board Pakistan Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar, Central Secretary General Syed Waqar Hussain Rizvi, Malik Taimur Hayat Khan Noon of Sugarcane Growers Association, Malik Saifullah Khan Noon, eminent journalist Mujibur Rehman Shami, Haji Muhammad Ilyas, Ali President Pakistan Cattle Farmers Welfare Society, Director Agriculture Extension Punjab Anjum Butter, Habib Shehzad General Secretary Sugar Mill Association, Chaudhry Aftab Ali Engro Fertilizer Head, Chaudhry Nusrat Tahir President Poultry Association spoke on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali and Syed Waqar Hussain Rizvi said that the problems of agriculture were due to increase in the price of agricultural inputs, fertilizer, electricity, agricultural drugs and other agricultural inputs and the misunderstandings and friction between all stakeholders related to agriculture. The solution has been pending for years and agricultural professionals are surrounded by various problems.

The Kissan Board Pakistan has taken a revolutionary step by bringing together all stakeholders related to agriculture and government and non-government organizations under one roof. Participants vowed to resolve the difficulties and problems of each other.

Farmer leaders described the problems of farmers in detail, while scientists and agricultural experts presented their experiences to solve these problems and increase agricultural production. They said if we use modern methods of agriculture, we will not only make our country prosperous but can take it ahead of many other developed countries of the world.

The top government officials assured that they will play their full role in solving the farmers’ problems by bringing them to the higher authorities. The Secretary General KBP announced that by organizing similar national farmers’ conferences in all four provinces of the country, they will continue their struggle to solve all the problems of farmers by making agriculture profitable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022