AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
EFERT 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.37%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.34%)
KEL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
OGDC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.11%)
PAEL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.68%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.82%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-6.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.42%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -7.18 (-6.05%)
UNITY 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.06%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,898 Decreased By -52 (-1.32%)
BR30 13,761 Decreased By -254.9 (-1.82%)
KSE100 39,519 Increased By 176.1 (0.45%)
KSE30 14,544 Increased By 83.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Energy conservation policy: kudos to federal govt

Tehsin Raza Published 22 Dec, 2022 06:17am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Closure of shops by 8pm: Policy hinges on provinces’ nod of acknowledgement” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, Federal Minister for Defence, Khwaja Asif has said the federal government will persuade provinces to implement energy conservation policy, which envisages closure of shops by 8pm and wedding halls’ by 10pm in view of the current difficult economic situation.

The federal government, in my view, deserves a lot of praise for taking this seemingly unpopular step that can further hit its political capital. That the country is no longer is able to foot the energy import bill is a fact. Not only is the energy import bill expanding or rising, the country is also witnessing a huge decline in its foreign exchange reserves. Hence the need for energy conservation to drastically reduce the energy import bill in particular.

Why are we still averse to the concept of daylighting, which, essentially is a way to provide energy services without using fuels, just the direct use of a primary energy flows. This will require our shopkeepers to open up their shops by 8am or 9am, not by noon, every day. They will, therefore, be able to avoid any reduction in their working or business hours. The provinces and businesses alike must acquiesce to the energy (in fact fuel) conservation policy wholeheartedly.

Tehsin Raza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government Khwaja Asif energy import bill energy conservation policy Closure of shops

Tehsin Raza

Comments

1000 characters

Energy conservation policy: kudos to federal govt

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories