Dec 22, 2022
Alvi commends security forces over Bannu operation

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2022 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has lauded security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in Bannu and expressed the resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country’s soil.

In a statement on Wednesday, he termed the operation’s success a result of the professionalism of security forces and their unwavering commitment against terrorism.

He said the entire nation stands with its brave security forces on operations against terrorists.

President Alvi paid tribute to the officials of the armed forces who were martyred during the operation. He prayed for the speedy recovery of injured.

