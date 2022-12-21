AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
Sri Lankan shares slide for 5th day as industrials, consumer discretionary weigh

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 03:36pm
Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by industrials and consumer discretionary firms.

Sri Lankan shares slide for 4th day as financials, industrials weigh

  • The CSE All Share index ended 1.04% lower at 8,420.26, with top drag conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc losing 4.1%.

  • Meanwhile, data released after market hours on Wednesday showed crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index eased year-on-year to 65% in November after a 70.6% jump in October.

  • Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

  • The trading volume fell to 68.4 million shares from 70.8 million in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.62 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.73 million) from 2.82 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 2.98 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.54 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Sri Lankan shares slide for 5th day as industrials, consumer discretionary weigh

