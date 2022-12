Sri Lanka’s national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in November

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) eased year-on-year to 65% in November after a 70.6% jump in October, the statistics department said on Wednesday.

Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Sri Lankan shares slide for 4th day as financials, industrials weigh

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out ban on chemical fertilizer implemented last year, which has since been reversed.