AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka’s national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in November

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 02:58pm
Follow us

Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) eased year-on-year to 65% in November after a 70.6% jump in October, the statistics department said on Wednesday.

Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Sri Lankan shares slide for 4th day as financials, industrials weigh

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out ban on chemical fertilizer implemented last year, which has since been reversed.

inflation food prices Sri Lanka’s National Consumer Price Index

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka’s national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in November

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices boosted by US drawdown, but China fears remain

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

Islamabad court rejects Azam Swati’s bail plea

Crypto could cause next financial crisis: India central bank chief

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Read more stories