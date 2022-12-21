AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan confident he will win political, legal ‘war’ against PDM

NNI Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan said on Tuesday his party would win the political “war” and also ace the constitutional front.

He was presiding over a meeting with his legal team at Zaman Park residence. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, law minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General Ahmad Awais, and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ahmad Awais briefed the participants on the legal position of the no-confidence move and declared the governor’s move illegal. He further briefed Khan on the ongoing assembly meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. “The session summoned by the governor for the Punjab CM election has been challenged and there is no legal value of summoning frequent meetings,” he said.

The PTI chairman said they would win the political and constitutional “war”.

Earlier, The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Multan voiced their concern with former Prime Minister Imran Khan over the assemblies’ dissolution on Dec 23.

The legislators voiced their worries at a meeting with the PTI chairman, saying if the caretaker set-up would last, they might be the target of a political vendetta. In response, Imran Khan offered them (the legislators) encouragement by saying, “With the dissolution of the assembly, you people should not worry. The dissolution of the assemblies should actually be the PDM’s fear.”

Khan reiterated the importance of the general election in pulling the nation out of its current predicament, emphasizing that political stability was absolutely necessary for economic stability. In reference to the Punjab chief minister, Khan said, “Pervaiz Elahi has his own opinion since he has his own party. However, he stands by us.”

On the other hand, the PTI lawmakers made the decision to confirm their resignations before the National Assembly (NA) speaker in connection with the dissolution of assemblies.

The 123 PTI members will appear before Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to confirm their resignations as lawmakers, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The PTI legislators will meet for this purpose on December 22 at Islamabad’s KP House.

PDM Punjab assembly PTI Imran Khan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan confident he will win political, legal ‘war’ against PDM

Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

PML-N asks Elahi to take confidence vote

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

July-Nov services sector deficit falls over 50pc to $865m YoY

Sec 7E of IT Ord: BHC issues notices to FBR

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Senate body seeks full record of KESC privatisation

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Capital market in 2023: Low PE will continue due to external debt, political noise: Topline

Read more stories